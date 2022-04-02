Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Turned One And Looks Identical To Her Mother

Bindi Irwin recently celebrated her daughter Grace’s first birthday with a family party at the Australia Zoo. Fans loved the pictures she shared of the event, and many are pointing out how much the mother and daughter look alike.

Irwin Shares Photos Of The Special Day

“Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior,” Irwin captioned a photo of the pair sporting matching smiles. “One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person. Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely.”

Friends and followers commented their love and best wishes on the photo, with plenty of heart emojis. “Oh my goodness – she’s so gorgeous – such a beautiful family!” one person commented. “Happy Birthday to Grace.”

Another took the time to thank the Irwin family for their influence on her son. “Your family brings me so much joy and you have all been a part of my family since my son, who is now 24 and an environmental warrior, was inspired by The Crocodile Hunter when he was just a toddler,” the person wrote. “Thank you for continuing to inspire children and everyone to be kinder to our planet and to each other. Grace is beautiful.”

Bindi Pays Tribute To Her Late Father

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, also incorporated Irwin’s late father, Steve, in the festivities. The family posed with a large portrait of the famous “Crocodile Hunter.” There were also plenty of critters in attendance; in pictures of the family posing on a picnic blanket, there are turtles and porcupines wandering around.

Irwin celebrated her father in January as well with a new tattoo of the words “graceful warrior” and a drawing of a crocodile. “The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior.’” Irwin captioned a picture of the tattoo and Grace. “That’s how her name was born.”

“This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always,” she continued. “Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love.”

Irwin’s dedication to celebrating her family and her father’s legacy is truly touching. Between her daughter’s already-apparent love for animals and the mother-daughter duo’s similar smiles, it’s clear Grace will be following in her mother’s footsteps.

