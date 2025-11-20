billy-strings-addresses-controversy-tied-to-his-veterans-day-concert

Billy Strings has officially broken his silence over the controversy tied to his Veterans Day concert.

The singer-songwriter received intense backlash after he selected his single “Wargasm” as the performance’s opener. Some critics believed the song choice was inappropriate, given the holiday.

Strings spoke out about the situation, noting he didn’t know it was Veterans Day.

“I had no idea it was Veterans Day. I’m just trying to limp my way to the finish line of this tour man,” he wrote in the comment section of a recent Instagram post. “I’m not jabbing at anyone. ON MY SON this was pure coincidence that I decided to play this song first.”

Strings then pointed out that he makes the concert set lists based on what he and his team played the few nights before. The song was on the list of available tunes.

“I wanted to kick things off with a bang, and it’s a rowdy song,” he explained. “The song, in my mind, is nothing more than an observation on human nature and its violent tendencies throughout history. And if anything, a cry of sympathy and a deep collective anger FOR all the soldiers who sacrificed and lost their lives for any government’s war at any point in time.”

He further noted that the song was just as much about “crusades or Anglo Saxon wars or damn samurais or even a bully at school than the U.S. military.”

Billy Strings Calls Himself a “Huge Nerd About Wars and Stuff”

Continuing to speak about the situation, Billy Strings pointed out that he very interested in learning about wars and their histories.

“I’m a huge nerd about wars and stuff,” Strings declared.

He also said that he bugs one of his friends by asking him about his military service in Iraq.

“All that being said, man.. I apologize if you were offended for some reason,” Strings added.”But it was not some planned out thing I did. Like I said, I got my blinders on.. I don’t even know what fucking day it is.. if you are a veteran, I thank you for your service.

Fans quickly back Strings up by showing their support in the comment section.

“Veteran here,” one fan wrote. “I’d say most veterans would agree with the sentiment of the song anyways. The song isn’t even about vets it’s about war. This song fucks. Rock on.”

Another friend noted, “I’ll say it again- this man is a national treasure who needs to be protected at all costs.”