billy-ray-cyrus-wishes-miley-a-happy-birthday-amid-alleged-family-fallout

Despite previous whispers of a family fallout, it appears things between Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter Miley have slightly improved.

Videos by Suggest

The “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker took to his Instagram account to wish his daughter a happy birthday. She turned 32 on Saturday, Nov. 23.

In the special post, Billy Ray shared a series of throwback snapshots, including a photo of him holding infant Miley. “Happy Birthday Mile !!! Hope it’s the best one ever !” he declared in the post’s caption. “(I know I dropped the ‘y’. That’s what I called [Miley Cyrus] most of her life.)”

(Photo by Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram)

Billy Ray Cyrus’ sweet birthday tribute comes less than six months after Miley spoke out about the relationship the father-daughter duo have.

“He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature and he always did, even when he was super famous,” Miley stated during her appearance on David Letterman’s show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction this past June. “I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. And there’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both.”

Letterman then addressed the alleged family fallout rumors by asking,

“There’s no estrangement here with your father, it’s just the way things are played?”

To which, Miley responded, “Yeah. I think, what is so beautiful is that my parents, they serve their children, and I know this. My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible.”

Miley Previously Claimed She Inherited ‘Narcissism’ From Dad Billy Ray

While continuing to speak to Letterman about Billy Ray, Miley claimed that she may have inherited “narcissism” from the country music star.

“Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair,” she said. “I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas.”

Miley pointed out she inherited a lot of her father’s perspective on reality and life. However, when it comes to who she admired most, Miley added, “Honestly, my mom is my hero.”

Miley fans began speculating a rift between her and Billy Ray earlier this year. While accepting her first Grammy, Miley left out her famous father in her acceptance speech, virtually acknowledging everyone else in the Cyrus family. “I don’t think I forgot anyone,” she declared before walking off stage.