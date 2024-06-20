Billy Ray Cyrus Claims Estranged Wife Firerose Blocked Contact With His Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly confirmed that his estranged wife Firerose may have something to do with a rumored conflict within his family.

According to a recent court complaint filed within the soon-to-be exes’ divorce documents in Williamson County, Tenn., Cyrus claimed Firerose had attempted to “isolate” him from his family by blocking communication with at least one of his daughters.

“Since the Plaintiff filed his initial complaint, he discovered that the Defendant had been conducting a campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his family,” his June 17 motion reads. “He has discovered that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices.”

Billy Ray Cyrus stated he discovered that Firerose blocked his daughter without him knowing. He shares two daughters with his ex-wife Tish. They are Miley and Noah. He also adopted Tish’s eldest daughter Brandi.

Cyrus’ complaint did not indicate which daughter was blocked. The musician filed for divorce from Firerose last month. He cited inappropriate marital conduct. as the reason for the marriage’s breakup. The couple was married for about seven months before Cyrus called it quits.

The Cyrus family has been rumored to be feuding amongst themselves over the past year. However, many speculated it was due to the rumored situation between Noah and TIsh. Sources previously claimed that Noah and Tish’s now husband, Dominic Pursell, dated before Tish “stole” him.

Tish and Dominic married in Aug. 2023, without Noah being present.

Billy Ray Cyrus Claims Firerose Lied About Being Married Twice Before

Meanwhile, Billy Ray Cyrus claimed in his complaint that not only did Firerose lie about being married twice before, but she had lied about her last name as well.

He also stated that his estranged wife was using his name to further her own music career. After he filed for divorce, Cyrus stated she made 37 unauthorized charges on his business credit card. The amount totaled nearly $100,000.

Firerose’s attorney has since responded to Billy Ray Cyrus’ complaints. “To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue,” Firerose’s attorneys wrote.

“Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”

In her complaint, Firerose claimed that Cyrus was verbally, emotionally, and psychologically abusive to her. She also claimed Cyrus filed for divorce one day before her double mastectomy.

She said her now estranged husband would “continuously launch verbal assaults” at her. He did this while also threatening to kick her out of their home and file for divorce. Firerose further claimed that she “walked on eggshells” around Cyrus as he placed her “into an emotional and psychological prison.”