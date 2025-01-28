Billy Ray Cyrus Breaks His Silence Following Pleas From His Son Trace 

Days after Trace Cyrus made a public plea for his father, Billy Ray, to get help, the country music star broke his silence.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker posted a clip of the music video on YouTube for his 2009 single “Somebody Said a Prayer. The video featured Trace, whom he adopted in 1993, just after he married his now ex, Tish.

“Sunday callin,” Billy Ray stated in the post’s caption. “Giving thanks for the California Rain. Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … Sons and daughters… And their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing ❤️‍🩹 for us all. ‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen 🙏🏼”

Trace made his public plea following his father’s unusual performance at the Liberty Ball during Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Jan 20. Billy Ray’s eldest son admitted he was worried that the world may lose him too soon.

“You’re not healthy, Dad,” Trace declared in an Instagram post. “Everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at Mamaw’s funeral when you didn’t expect me to, I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes, I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you, Dad.”

Trace further shared that he was a year and a half clean from alcohol. He pointed out that he felt amazing.

“I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly, but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help,” he added. “You know how to reach me. Till that day comes, I will continue to pray for you.”

Cyrus Family Source Says Billy Ray Is In Good Health Despite Trace’s Concerns

Meanwhile, a source close to the Cyrus family told the New York Post that Billy Ray is in “good health” despite Trace’s public concerns.

“Billy Ray is healthy and happy and doesn’t do any substances,” the insider shared. “The man doesn’t drink. He doesn’t do drugs.”

The source confirmed that the country singer was “totally sober” during the event when speaking about Billy Ray’s less-than-stellar Liberty Bell Ball performance.

“Everyone thinks he was inebriated because his voice isn’t the same,” the insider added, noting that Billy Ray’s voice has changed as he has gotten older. “It wasn’t a bomb. It wasn’t a disaster. He was having fun with the audience. He doesn’t need help. He’s healthy and happy in Nashville. This is a good man. He loves his family.”

Billy Ray’s YouTube post comes just after he allegedly threatened legal action against Trace over the public plea.

“Dad, my message was beyond loving,” Trace stated in a separate post. “I could have been extremely honest about a lot more, but I don’t want to put your business out there like that.”

He called Billy Ray’s legal action threats a “disgrace.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Trace added. “I will always love you, but I no longer respect you as a man.” Trace then added, “Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”