Billy Joel Delivers Surprise Performance, His First Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel made a surprise appearance at a concert after canceling his tour last spring due to a rare brain disorder diagnosis.

Videos by Suggest

After Joel’s diagnosis last year, it was unclear if the legendary musician would ever grace a stage again or if the “Piano Man” had played his final encore. Naturally, fans were beyond ecstatic when he pulled a classic rockstar move and walked onstage during a set by the tribute band Turnstiles at a village amphitheater in Wellington, Florida, on Jan. 2.

It turns out, even Billy Joel can’t resist a good Billy Joel cover.

Wearing a black cap and winter vest, Joel walked with a cane. “I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” he said, according to The Palm Beach Post, before sitting at the keyboard and performing “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.” Joel’s daughters, Della and Remy, reportedly danced along.

In a TikTok clip from the performance, Joel looked healthy and full of energy. The text overlay summed it up perfectly: “I went to a Billy Joel tribute tonight, and the real guy showed up.”

It’s unclear if Joel plans to return to performing regularly, but this two-song set was a special treat for fans.

Fans React to Billy Joel’s Surprise Performance

Of course, the TikTok post chronicling Joel’s surprise set had fans “In a New York State of Mind,” sending the comments section into an absolute frenzy.

“Glad to see him in good health after cancelling shows last summer,” one fan wrote.

“Billy Joel is sincerely the nicest guy! Met him at a Stevie Nicks/Don Henley concert at Jones beach and we talked for around 10 minutes, I totally forgot I was talking to someone famous he’s that cool and down to earth!” another top comment read.

Meanwhile, at least one fan speculated on how things must have gone down between Joel and his tribute band Turnstiles backstage…

“Imagine telling Billy Joel, ‘We only do 80s Joel,'” they joked.

Here’s hoping we see much more of the 76-year-old singing legend in the future.