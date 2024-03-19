billy-baldwin-spotted-with-mysterious-head-wound-after-public-feud-with-sharon-stone

While out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, March 18, Billy Baldwin was spotted with a mysterious head wound.

According to Page Six, the actor was in good spirits as he signed some autographs and smiled at the nearby photographers. Although it remains unclear how he sustained the injury, it looks as though it is in the healing phase.

Billy Baldwin’s night out in Los Angeles comes just days after his Sliver co-star Sharon Stone made a claim that the film’s late producer, Rober Evans, encouraged her to have a sexual encounter with Baldwin in order to improve his performance in the film.

“He’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin,” Stone stated during her appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast. “Because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Baldwin shared a still photo of his and Stone’s performance in Sliver. “Not sure why Sharon Stone [keeps] talking about me all these years later?” he wrote. “Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?”

Continuing to speak out about Stone’s remarks, Billy Baldwin recalled a moment with a friend of Stone’s. “Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin’ ???”

Billy Baldwin Didn’t Hold Back On Calling Sharon Stone Out

Meanwhile, Billy Baldwin then shared he had “so much dirt” on Stone that it would make her head spin. However, he has kept quiet over the years. He continued to share his side of the story.

“The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him [to] allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below,” he stated. “So I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend.”

Billy Baldwin went on to wonder if he should write a book. The book would have the “many, many, disturbing, kinky and unprofessional” tales of Sharon Stone. “That might be fun,” he added.

Sliver, which premiered in 1993, follows a woman who moves into an exclusive New York City apartment building. She soon discovers the building houses tenants with all manner of shocking secrets.

Along with Stone and Baldwin, others who starred in Sliver include Tom Berenger, Polly Walker, and Colleen Camp.