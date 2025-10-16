Billionaire Kim Kardashian Unaware Of The Prices Of Necessities

While we’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim’s not been keeping up with the real world.

When you’re a billionaire, I suppose money isn’t the only thing that is an object no longer. Kim Kardashian admitted she no longer really knows what “simple” things cost when answering a question about her beauty spending.

The personality hit the Call Her Daddy podcast on the October 15 episode. During the podcast, the host, Alex Cooper, asked Kim Kardashian how much she spends annually on “glam.”

“Well, a lot,” she answered. The celebrity wrestled with this question for a while, ultimately unsure exactly how much she pays. I mean, it is to be expected when you have that much money. Why would she keep track of everything herself?

Kardashian explained that if she’s filming or working, the respective businesses will pay for whatever she needs. A big part of her brand is her looks, so it’s no wonder they shell out for her.

“I try to get it all paid for so that I don’t personally have to pay for it.”

Kim Kardashian Would Like To KNow How Much “Simple” Things Cost

Kim Kardashian then went into how she simply doesn’t know how much things cost. When trying to deliberate her yearly spending, she realizes she just doesn’t know.

“I don’t have a concept of what certain simple things cost,” she said. “I’d like I’d like to know a little bit more about what, like, a milk carton costs.”

As laughable as this is to the average person, the only reason we have concepts and insights into her world is because it’s televised and we watch it. She’s too busy enjoying her life to know how much milk costs.

In the end, after a lot of teasing from the interviewer, Kardashian finally landed on a figure. Anywhere between one and five million dollars.

“It could be a million dollars,” she mused when Cooper suggested it. But when five million was brought up, she shot that down hard.

“Below five, maybe one,” Cooper settled, and Kim went along with it.

Glad we got to the bottom of that one.