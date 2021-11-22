Billionaire Divorce Hits Snag Over $110M Palm Beach Mansion

Famous real estate short-seller John Paulson is having his own house-selling headache. The billionaire is currently fighting over who gets what with estranged wife Jenny Paulson as they hammer out the details of their divorce.

Who Will Get The House?

The two are battling it out over property ownership of their extensive portfolio, but their biggest fight is over their massive $110 million Palm Beach estate, according to Page Six.

The mansion is their most glamourous property, situated on prestigious South Ocean Boulevard with the ocean right across the street. The house is almost 30,000 square feet, with nine bedrooms and ten and a half bathrooms. The couple bought the house earlier this year, and are now fighting over who will get it in the divorce.

Art Collection and Jewelry Up For Grabs

This isn’t the only valuable property being argued over in the divorce proceedings. The Paulsons also have to decide what to do with their $50 million-plus Hamptons estate, their $50 million Upper East Side townhouse, and John’s extensive holdings in Puerto Rico, which include multiple hotels and other properties.

The couple’s split is set to become one of the priciest ever in New York State, due to the fact that the two do not have a prenup. John, who is worth $4 billion, filed for divorce from his wife of 21 years in September. He later withdrew the filing so that the couple’s lawyers could go into private negotiations.

Real estate isn’t the only thing up for grabs. The Paulsons have an art collection that includes pieces from Monet, Van Gogh, and Degas. Jenny herself has a jewelry collection estimated to be over $20 million.

John isn’t letting the asset divvying get him down, though. The real estate mogul has already moved on with 33-year-old fitness influencer Alina de Almeida. Neither of the Paulsons have publicly commented on the situation.