billie-lourd-pens-touching-tribute-to-mom-carrie-fisher-7-years-after-death

Billie Lourd is thinking about her mother, the late Carrie Fisher, on the seventh anniversary of her passing.

In an Instagram post from Dec. 27, the 31-year-old actress shared her thoughts on the time that has passed since Fisher’s death and how each year brings a unique experience of sorrow.

Acknowledging the milestone, Lourd expressed a blend of emotions that accompany the anniversary. The emotions range from anger and tears to feelings of emptiness and dissociation. She also shared a heartfelt throwback photo capturing a moment of joy between her and her late mother — taken during a playful time at the beach.

Carrie Fisher, known for her iconic role in Star Wars, passed away in 2016 at the age of 60.

Billie Lourd Remembers Her Mother, Carrie Fisher

“It has been 7 years since my mom died (but who’s counting?? Me I guess?),” Lourd stated. “Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once.”

“Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before,” Lourd continued. “It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last.”