Billie Eilish’s Sparkler Swim Top Photo Resurfaces for July Fourth

A patriotic throwback bikini photo of Billie Eilish has resurfaced, and fans can’t stop buzzing about her normally hidden curves.

Videos by Suggest

Last July, the 23-year-old singer lit up Instagram with a Fourth of July photo dump that brought all the summer vibes. From sparklers to mirror selfies, the real standout was a peek at her bold bikini style. Eilish posed in a pink bikini top featuring a face print, grinning while sticking her tongue out and clutching an intense sparkle.

Meanwhile, this year, iHeartRadio, perhaps knowing what their fans like, resurrected the image for the 4th on their social media. “Sparkler szn until further notice,” the outlet wrote alongside the snap.

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to show their love for Eilish’s patriotic pic. It didn’t get weird or scuzzy at all.

“iHeartRadio, ur so iconic for posting this,” one onlooker raved. “MY GIRL,” another fan wrote, “My wife,” a second added, “my goodness,” a third echoed.

Other fans loved that the “No Time to Die” singer, who normally wears layers upon layers of baggy clothes, seems to be occasionally embracing her curves in recent years.

“Love how more confident she’s gotten! Happy for her! I love her so much!” one onlooker gushed.

Billie Eilish Bikini Pics Are Rare, But VERY Beloved by Fans

Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent months that a sizzling throwback snap of the singer captivated fans.

In summer 2023, Billie Eilish shared her poolside style in a post by her friend Annabel Zimmer. She wore a printed string bikini top in this Instagram carousel.

A fan account brought back the iconic image on Instagram in March, and it quickly earned millions of likes and stacks of comments.

Image via Instagram / @annabelzimmer

Fans seemed unfazed by the fact that the sultry photo was recycled and not even shared by Eilish herself.

“Absolutely breathtaking!” one onlooker wrote. “GREAT GOOGLY MOOGLY,” another lover of the human form noted.

As the summer rages on, one can’t help but wonder: Is Billie Eilish going to gift her fans a fresh bikini pic? Only time will tell…