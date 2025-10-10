Billie Eilish Aggressively Grabbed by Fan During Concert in Wild Footage

Harrowing footage shows a fan violently grabbing Billie Eilish as she greeted the crowd at her Miami concert.

The 23-year-old performed for a sold-out crowd Thursday night at the Kaseya Center, launching the North American leg of her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour.

Footage posted on X shows Eilish high-fiving fans along the barricade when a fan suddenly grabs and twists her arm.

A security guard immediately intervened, pushing the crowd back as Eilish quickly recovered, flipping her hair. The footage clearly shows the “Ocean Eyes” singer’s annoyance with the fan. She turned back to the spot with a confused look before walking away.

Yet another angle of the incident shows the singer was pulled with her back against the barricade before the crew and security stepped in.

It’s unclear if the violent fan was met with any repercussions for grabbing the artist.

Fans React to Video Showing a Fan Violently Grabbing Billie Eilish

Of course, Billie Eilish’s legion of fans were quick to condemn the aggressive concertgoer’s actions.

“Her face went from so smiley to livid. This is upsetting. They should be banned from shows,” one fan wrote on X in response to the footage. “She was not happy, for sure. Hopefully, she had no injuries. Fans go too far sometimes,” a second fan added. “That’s actually disgusting. Some of y’all forget these are real people, not zoo exhibits,” a third X denizen chimed in.

Other onlookers were impressed with Eilish’s self-control following the incident.

“Damn, she’s better than me, I would’ve punched them in the face omg,” one fan wrote. “And honestly, she should have done exactly that!” an onlooker insisted.

Meanwhile, more than a few Billie Eilish lovers wanted justice.

“And now she’s not gonna walk around for fans anymore, hope security grabbed them for the assault charges she should press,” one fan insisted.