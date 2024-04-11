Bill Murray Celebrates NCAA Championship Win With Son Luke, UConn Assistant Coach

The UConn Huskies are NCAA Champions once again. They beat the Purdue University Boilermakers and projected number one NBA Draft pick Zach Edey on Monday night. As with most championships, there are stories within the main story that make the victory even sweeter.

After UConn’s win many people were shocked to find out that assistant coach Luke Murray’s father is a famed actor, Bill Murray. Murray has appeared in hit films such as Space Jam and Ghost Busters.

“Bill Murray is celebrating UConn winning a national championship once again. Sharing an awesome moment with his assistant coach son right after Monday’s big game!” TMZ wrote.

“The legendary comedian’s second oldest child, Luke, is quite the basketball guru. He joined UConn in 2021 … and was a huge part of the Huskies’ offensive success this season.”

Bill Murray and his son celebrate the @UConnMBB win 👏#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/b3Obowe1kc — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024

Bill Murray Dances Off With Drew Brees During UConn Dub

The NCAA championship is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. It is right on par with the Super Bowl and NBA Finals. So of course, Murray was not the only star in attendance for the function. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was also in the building. Brees is an alumnus of Purdue University. So he and Murray faced off in a jumbotron dance competition during the event.

“Bill was super proud of his son. Shaking him a little bit and sharing a conversation with him on the hardwood after the confetti fell from the rafters,” TMZ added.

“Bill had a bit of fun during the game, too — after all, it was a pretty stress-free competition — the funny guy took advantage of his time on the jumbotron by getting in a flex-off with Purdue alum and former NFL superstar Drew Brees!!”

Luke Murray Expected to Become Head Coach Soon

Bill is no fair-weather fan either. TMZ says that he has been equally as supportive of his son at his previous stops before arriving at UConn. And Huskies leader Dan Hurley believes Luke has a shot to be head coach one day in the future.

“Bill has always been supportive of his kid at his previous stops like Xavier and Louisville … and was most recently spotted cheering for UConn during its second-straight title run this season, so it’s no surprise he was present for the huge matchup against Purdue,” TMZ added.

“Luke has a bright future in the sport — even UConn head coach Dan Hurley is anticipating his departure for a head coaching job at some point.”