More Revelations From ‘Secrets Of Playboy’ Launch Accusations At Bill Cosby, Jim Brown, More

The world has long wondered what really goes on behind the walls of the Playboy Mansion. The new docuseries Secrets of Playboy lets viewers in on all the secrets — including accusations of predatory behavior from actor Bill Cosby and football legend Jim Brown.

The Accusations Against Cosby

Cosby was a longtime friend of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and a frequent visitor to the Mansion. The actor, who was accused of sexual assault by dozens of women in 2014, is also being accused of drugging and assaulting women at the Playboy Mansion.

“When the whole Cosby story broke…none of that was a surprise,” says Hefner’s former bodyguard, Jim Ellis. He worked for Hefner in 1980 and 1981. “I was there, I saw — I know what he did.”

“Everybody that worked at the mansion knew that he was basically a predator,” he continued, adding that Cosby hung out at the Mansion three or four times a week. “He wasn’t there to eat lunch.”

“Bunny mother” P.J. Masten echoed Ellis’ statements, saying she “heard many stories about Bill Cosby from the ’60s all the way up to 2008.” Masten supervised female employees at the Chicago and Los Angeles clubs from 1972 to 1982.

Masten is one of the many women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault. She claims the actor drugged and raped her in Chicago in 1979. Masten also says Cosby sent her “a 4-foot ficus tree” after the attack, with a note that said, “Stay healthy mentally, stay in charge of yourself.” When Masten reported the attack to her boss, they replied, “That’s Hefner’s best friend. I suggest you shut your mouth if you wanna keep your job.”

One of Hefner’s ex-girlfriends, Sondra Theodore, alleges that Hefner knew what Cosby was doing. “Did Hef know? I think he did,” she shared on the show. “How could anything be flipped under anyone’s nose in that house? Cameras were everywhere. He had to have known. But Cosby was his go-to celebrity…because of that, he was allowing the women to be used.”

Polanski and Brown Also Accused Of Assault

Cosby isn’t the only celebrity facing accusations in the docuseries. In the most recent episode, former Playboy model Charlotte Lewis claims she was raped by director Roman Polansky at age 16.

Additionally, NFL legend Brown is accused of abusing many women at the Playboy Mansion. Stefan Tetenbaum, who worked as Hefner’s valet from 1978 to 1981, said, “Jim Brown could come up and have sex at the mansion and he always abused different Playmates. I observed it, many people witnessed it.”

Brown allegedly “cracked ribs,” dislocated women’s jaws, and “brutalized girls.” Theodore added, “Hef did tell me that Jim Brown brutalized women, but why would [Hef] keep letting him come up? What’s with that? Because he was a celebrity.”

Hefner’s legacy as the founder of Playboy has always been controversial. With the new allegations being shared on Secrets of Playboy, it seems we’ve only scratched the surface of what might have been going on in the Playboy Mansion.

