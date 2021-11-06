Bigi ‘Blanket’ Jackson Gives Rare Interview To Promote Cause Close To Late Father’s Heart

Michael Jackson’s children all treat the spotlight in different ways. While his daughter Paris Jackson is no stranger to media attention, his youngest son Bigi Jackson, better known as Blanket, just made a rare television appearance. He wanted to promote a good cause that was famously close to his father’s heart.

Highlighting Climate Change

Bigi appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk for the first time on camera. From his brother’s Thriller Night Halloween party at Bigi’s Los Angeles estate, he remarked on the litany of history and memorabilia around him.

EXCLUSIVE: Bigi Jackson speaks about his father, Michael Jackson's legacy for the first time.



Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is using his voice to call on world leaders to tackle the problem of climate change as COP26 begins. pic.twitter.com/920Zlk4usK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2021

The 19-year-old toured the room, and said: “that’s what he was all about and that’s just kind of what each of us wants to do…make things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives.”

Bigi also took the opportunity to discuss climate change. The United Nations COP26 summit is currently ongoing, and it’s one of many platforms to discuss the environment.

“I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said, “ And I think we have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is.” Environmentalism is a cause close to home for Bigi, for his father held the cause close.

Taking After His Father

Long before Earthshot Prizes and green investing firms, Michael Jackson was promoting environmentalism. In the documentary, This Is It, the King of Pop said: “I really feel that nature is trying so hard to compensate for man’s mismanagement of the planet. Because the planet is sick, like a fever. If we don’t fix it now, it’s at the point of no return. This is our last chance to fix this problem that we have.” Michael said these words in 2009, and sadly, little progress has been made since then.

Michael cared about the planet so much that he wrote a song for Earth. The appropriately titled “Earth Song” came out in 1995, and was his first single to be overtly about environmentalism. He received widespread recognition from humane groups and earned the Doris Day Music Award from the Humane Society’s Genesis Awards for it. It’s not quite “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” but Marvin Gaye, but it’ll do in a pinch,

Different Than Paris

Bigi’s shied away from the spotlight, but Paris Jackson has embraced it. Tabloids regularly attack her for her addictions and relationships, it’s despicable. One article even claimed she thought she was the daughter of Elizabeth Taylor. These outlets don’t have a clue. One can’t help but wonder if Bigi will continue to hold interviews, or if he’ll go back to privacy.