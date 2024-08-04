Bigfoot Allegedly Spotted in Documentary Clip, Sends Internet Buzzing

Reddit conspiracy theorists think they’ve uncovered a Bigfoot darting in the background of a two-decade-old nature documentary.

The footage being reevaluated is from the 2001 film Great North, where director William Reeve and his small crew ventured into the high north of Quebec near the Arctic Circle in Canada.

“Ooh would love to see a stabilized and enhanced view. Very interesting,” reads the top comment on the recent Reddit thread.

The mysterious creature was captured alongside a herd of caribou rushing into a nearby water source, resembling an upright gorilla and walking on two feet. This unidentified being, seemingly out of place in its surroundings, moves in the opposite direction.

Two weeks ago, a Reddit user a high-definition clip on a page focused on Bigfoot. Of course, the footage reignited a debate that first emerged during an interview with director Reeve eight years ago.

Of course, Reddit users had a deep bench of theories about what the mysterious figure could be.

“Looks like some dude with a backpack, honestly. Possibly a hiker or hunter,” one user speculated in the comments. “Could be [a bigfoot] holding a baby,” a second user added. A third user chimed in with: “its a hunter on a quad if I know anything about alaska.”

“I was about to say whatever it is there is clearly a backpack on it. Sasquatch going to school maybe,” a fourth user quipped.

Many believe Bigfoot may have attempted to get a cameo in a 2001 nature documentary… (Image via YouTube / ThinkerThunker)

Meanwhile, the film’s director, William Reeve, spoke with the YouTube channel ThinkerThunker several years ago. He revealed that he didn’t even notice the unidentified species until 15 years after filming.

Reeves asserted that human interference in the now-famous shot seemed highly unlikely given the remoteness of the location.

“There were no strangers for hundreds of miles of where we were,” Reeves claimed. He also maintained that no one from his crew was on the side of the water being filmed in the clip.

Director William Reeve debunked many theories of what the mysterious image from his documentary may have been. (Image via YouTube / ThinkerThunker).

Reeves also shot down speculation that the mysterious figure is a bear.

“If a bear had given chase it would have been running on all four paws and in a horizontal position,” he insisted. “This object that we’re seeing is more upright and appears to be running on two legs.”

Sadly, Reeve passed away in 2018 (via his IMDb), so he didn’t get to see the renewed interest in his footage.