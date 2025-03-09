Big Update on Ben Affleck’s Love Life After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Swipe right, anyone? Ben Affleck is reportedly back in the dating game, officially single again after closing the chapter on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez—her fourth walk down the aisle.

“Ben’s casually dating,” an alleged insider recently dished to People.

However, the ladies aren’t at the forefront of his mind right now, allegedly.

“This doesn’t seem to be a focus though,” the source added.

The insider told the outlet that Affleck, who was the bomb in Phantoms, is “very focused on work.”

“If he’s not filming, he spends long days at his office,” the source insisted.

According to the source, the 52-year-old actor dedicates “a lot of time” to his children with Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12.

The insider also added that the Oscar winner spends “a lot of time” with his youngest, Samuel.

“They are very close,” the source told People.

No word yet on whether Lopez is scouting for husband number five—stay tuned.

The Details of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce… and Affleck’s Upcoming High Profile Movie

Affleck’s casual dating news comes shortly after the Los Angeles County Superior Court officially declared on Friday, February 21, that his marriage to Lopez, 55, has been dissolved. According to court documents, the ruling confirms the pair are now legally single and free to mingle.

The former couple rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in January 2004. In July 2022, they tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. Just a month later, they celebrated their union with a grander celebration in Georgia, surrounded by loved ones.

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, two years after her wedding in Georgia. Court documents state irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, with the separation date listed as April 26, 2024.

Lopez filed in Los Angeles, requesting no spousal support and for attorneys’ fees to be split. She also asked to restore her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The couple will reportedly share profits from the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion.

Meanwhile, Affleck is gearing up for the release of his latest film, The Accountant 2.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 action-thriller The Accountant made its debut at the SXSW Film Festival on March 8 and is set to hit theaters on April 25. Affleck reprises his role as Christian Wolff, joined by Jon Bernthal, who returns as his brother Brax.