Former ‘The Bachelor’ Lead Marries Fiancée 2 Years After Meeting on Dating App

Former The Bachelor lead Jake Pavelka is a married man! The pilot exchanged vows with fiancée Aimee over the weekend.

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The newly married couple spoke to PEOPLE about their wedding at the Tuscan Rose Ranch in California.

“I wasn’t sure I would get married — and then I found Aimee,” Pavelka shared. “It almost doesn’t seem real. There’s a sense of peace and certainty that comes with knowing I get to spend my life with my best friend.”

The couple first met through the dating app Bumble in 2024. They had a six-hour-long first date.

“Jake has a way of making even the ordinary moments feel special,” Aimee said. “And I’m so grateful that we get to build a life, create memories, and grow together through every season ahead.”

Pavelka Previously Proposed to ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant

Pavelka was the lead for season 14 of The Bachelor in 2010. However, he ended up proposing to contestant, Vienna Girardi.

After the final rose, Pavelka had nothing but praise for Girardi, stating he was very much in love with her.

“The passion is just crazy,” he said at the time. “It’s just fun. There’s always puppy love in a new relationship, and that’s really where you build a lot of this – you solidify a lot of the next 60 years [of life together]… I’ve never had puppy love like that. I mean, I just can’t keep myself off of her.”

Unfortunately, the duo called off their engagement just three months later.

While speaking about the relationship, Pavelka hinted at trust issues. “She’s like a tabloid,” he said. “You get 40 percent of the truth.”

Meanwhile, Giardi accused him of emotional abuse and being the “biggest fake liar ever” when it came to his career.

“My impression was that you were a pilot and we were going to go back to Florida and Dallas and live a normal life,” she said. “Instead, we’re in LA, and you’re pursuing a career in acting.”

Girardi stormed from the interview in tears after Pavelka grew angry with her for interrupting him. “Unfortunately, that is what one of our arguments looks like,” he said. “It’s kind of embarrassing.”