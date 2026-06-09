‘Godfather’ Movie Actor Dies of Sudden Heart Attack: Anthony Guidera Was 65

Anthony Guidera, an actor known for his roles in The Godfather Part III and Species, has died after a heart attack.

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TMZ reported on June 9 that Guidera passed away. His wife, Valarie, told the outlet that her husband had collapsed at their Southern California home on May 11 and spent his final three weeks on life support. She stated that he was taken off life support according to his prior directive.

Doctors have not determined what caused his heart to stop.

Anthony and Valarie volunteered at a spiritual foundation in Palos Verdes Estates, California, called Astara, where the actor is listed as a volunteer on its website. On June 6, the organization announced his death, referring to him as “Reverend Anthony.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Astara’s Reverend Anthony,” Astara wrote in an Instagram post. “We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes. Please hold his eternal light in your hearts and his family in your prayers.”

Anthony Guidera’s First Film Role Was in ‘The Godfather Part III’

Guidera made his onscreen debut as a bodyguard in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1990 film The Godfather Part III. He also had a memorable scene in the 1995 movie Species as a victim of Natasha Henstridge’s villainous, mating-obsessed alien. Per TMZ, the duo won the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss for the spicy (but ultimately horrific) moment.

A scene from the 1995 film ‘Species’, featuring Anthony Guidera and Natasha Henstridge.(Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

According to IMDb, the actor had nearly thirty screen credits in film and TV. He appeared in movies such as The Rock, The Postman, Armageddon, and The Annihilation of Fish. He also made guest appearances on television series like Baywatch, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Nash Bridges, Angel, and ER.

Meanwhile, Guidera’s final onscreen role was in a 2005 episode of L.A. Dicks.

Anthony Guidera was 65.