Big Update on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Relationship

Although they have been subjects of celebrity gossip in recent years, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly in a better place in their relationship.

Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that the couple is “happy and united” as they focus on their family. They are also “very committed to their marriage” after Timberlake’s tour and his Lyme disease diagnosis.

“Since Justin wrapped up his tour over the summer, they’ve been focused on family time,” the insider shared. “The tour was rough for everyone.”

The source further shared that Jessica Biel has been “supportive as always” to Justin Timberlake amid his health struggles. The former NSYNC bandmate announced over the summer that he was battling Lyme disease just after he wrapped up his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Continuing to speak about Beil and Timberlake’s relationship, the insider said that they have been spending time in both Montana and Colorado with their sons Silas and Phineas.

“They all enjoy the outdoors,” the source pointed out. “They had a small celebration for their anniversary.’

The couple married in 2012 and recently celebrated their 13th anniversary.

“Even when life is down, they’re very committed to their marriage,” the insider added. “They are happy and united.”

Sources Previously Said Jessica Biel Felt ‘Something Was Off’ About Justin Timberlake Before His Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Just after Justin Timberlake announced his Lyme disease diagnosis, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Jessica Biel noticed something was wrong before her husband went to the doctor.

The insider shared that Biel “felt like something was off” about Timberlake’s health and “encouraged him to get checked out.”

“She could tell that he wasn’t himself. She’s incredibly supportive,” the source shared.

The insider also spoke out about Timberlake’s physical struggles while on tour. The singer-songwriter endured multiple injuries while on the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, including issues with his back.

“He’s not 20 anymore,” the source pointed out. “But when his symptoms worsened, he realized something deeper was going on. He pushed through for months before finally getting answers. The Lyme disease diagnosis brought clarity to a series of unexplained issues that he’s been quietly dealing with.”