Justin Timberlake Opens Up About ‘Debilitating’ Disease Diagnosis Following Criticism of Recent Performances

Justin Timberlake revealed today that he has been diagnosed with a major disease, following intense online criticism of his latest concert showings.

The singer announced on Thursday that he has been battling Lyme disease, sharing the news in a heartfelt Instagram post. In the statement, he reflected on his Forget Tomorrow tour, which concluded in Turkey just a day earlier.

“I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” Timberlake wrote.

Timberlake explained that Lyme disease, a bacterial infection spread by ticks, “can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

The diagnosis provided clarity for the “shocked” singer, helping him understand why he often experienced intense nerve pain, overwhelming fatigue, or bouts of illness while performing on stage.

“I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out,” he added.

The “Cry Me a River” singer believes he made the right choice by touring despite the diagnosis.

“The joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling,” Timberlake shared.

He also mentioned he is “so glad [he] kept going” to prove his “mental tenacity” and share “special moments” with fans.

Timberlake explained in his caption that he chose to be “transparent about [his] struggles” to ensure they would not be “misinterpreted.”

The singer has faced widespread criticism for underwhelming performances since launching his tour in April 2024. Fans even put the singer on blast, posting footage of what they felt was a lackluster showing from the former teen idol.

Fans Rush to Show Their Support For Justin Timberlake in Wake of His Disease Diagnosis Revelation

Of course, the *NSYNC alum’s fans flooded the comments section to show their support for the singer following his health revelation.

“Justin, thank you so much for your transparency, because it really does bring a closer connection,” one fan wrote. “I will be praying for your health and hope you feel better soon, they added.

“Thank you for sharing something so deep. Admiring you since 2010 and counting,” a second fan wrote.

“I already was amazed by what you and your team accomplished on this tour, and us, fans, truly appreciate all of the work and effort it took. And now I’m blown away you were able to do this long run with this disease,” a third Justin Timberlake fan added.

Jessica Biel, Timberlake’s wife, also expressed her support for him on Thursday by sharing his health update on her Instagram Story. Married since 2012, the couple are proud parents to two sons: 10-year-old Silas and 5-year-old Phineas.