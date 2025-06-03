‘Big Brother’ Winner Taylor Hale Stuns in Sunny New Shots

Reality TV personality and former Miss Michigan Taylor Hale shared a series of stunning photos, including one of her in a tiny yellow bikini.

The Big Brother 24 winner took to Instagram Monday to share a carousel of images and video with her over 200,000 fans.

The 30-year-old started her post with a cheeky selfie, lounging on freshly trimmed grass in a tank top that turned up the heat. Sporting oversized shades which she teasingly tipped down her nose, she gave the camera a smoldering stare and sly smile while her raven locks framed her face.

The second shot stole the spotlight—a playful snap of Hale striking a pose outdoors in a sunny yellow bikini. With her back to the camera, arms raised, she flaunted her toned physique with confidence. And yes, the cheeky thong moment certainly added a little extra… drama.

The montage included Hale strutting around town in an adorable off-shoulder white top, hitting what looked like a patriotic bash, rocking a dazzlingly tiny minidress, floating poolside like a pro (reading a copy of Between Friends & Lovers), and even a cameo or two from her ridiculously cute pup stealing the spotlight.

“m a y d a y dump,” the Detroit native wrote alongside the post, adding a heart-hands and a sun emoji.

Fans Rush to Praise Taylor Hale’s Sunny New Shots

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to lavish praise on Hale.

“Blessing my feed today,” one swooning fan wrote. “Absolute royalty,” The Challenge star Paulie Calafiore added. “California looks very good on you,” yet another fan chimed in.

Between Friends & Lovers author (and cardiologist) Shirlene Obuobi, MD, also took note of Hale’s poolside shout-out to her book. “Omgggggg not my book casually being in the carousel!” she gushed.