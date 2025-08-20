‘Big Brother’ Star ‘Left for Dead’ After Car Crash

A Big Brother fan favorite shared she was rushed to the hospital after a serious car crash that nearly ended in disaster.

Charley Uchea, 40, recently shared a photo on Instagram revealing the damage to her car, explaining to fans that it had been struck by a truck.

The TV personality, who rose to fame during the eighth season of Big Brother in 2007, also shared a video of herself in the hospital.

“Look at the damage this truck did just by hitting me, then leaves me [for] dead on the side of the road,” she explained, per The Sun.

She said the crash forced her to cancel a dream trip to Hawaii for her birthday on June 30. “To think we was flying to Hawaii for my bday and now I’m bed bound ’cause I can’t walk or anything,” she detailed. “Just in agony. Yes, I’m lucky to be alive but this pain feels like I’m dying.”

The Big Brother star appeared to be in significant discomfort as she revealed several pronounced bruises on her face.

“Bless my nurse brushing my hair out, I can’t really use my arms atm I’m so weak,” she added.

‘Big Brother’ Star Engagement to ‘Real Man’

Meanwhile, Uchea has found new happiness with her 43-year-old partner, whom she’s been dating since late last year but hasn’t named yet. In a recent Instagram Story, the Big Brother contestant showed off some new bling while relaxing on a sofa in a grey robe—stealing a proud glance at her left hand for the perfect moment.

Uchea zoomed in for a close-up of the dazzling diamond, accompanying the shot with a caption: “A real man leads with love, protects with presence, and builds with purpose.”

“Two things I know for sure — I’m not where I used to be, and God is still leading me somewhere greater,” she added.