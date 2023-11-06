‘Big Brother’ Fans Think This Item On The Show Is ‘Offensive’ To The Late Matthew Perry

Fans of the popular reality show Big Brother are expressing their concerns over the inclusion of a hot tub in the house following the recent passing of actor Matthew Perry. Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, died at the age of 54 on October 28. While the exact cause of death is still under investigation, it is believed that he drowned after being found in his jacuzzi.

This tragedy has left a deep impact on the fans, and some have taken to social media to request that producers consider removing the hot tub from the Big Brother house out of respect for Matthew Perry’s memory. One fan’s comment posted on the ‘Big Brother UK Group’ on Facebook read, “I think they should remove the hot tub out in respect to [Matthew] Perry; it’s offensive.”

In response to this comment, one Twitter user reposted it with the caption, “Oh my god. The Big Brother Facebook mums have reached a new level of unhinged.”

Another user commented on the situation, writing, “They should remove the whole house. His hot tub was in a house.”

This call for the removal of the hot tub inside the Big Brother house highlights the deep emotional impact that Perry’s passing has had on viewers. The suggestion that the presence of a hot tub could be considered offensive in light of his death underscores the extent of the public’s grief and their desire to pay tribute to the actor.

Five days after Matthew Perry’s passing, his former Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, came together at a cemetery in Los Angeles to say their final goodbyes as he was laid to rest. Prior to that, they released a joint statement expressing their profound sadness over the loss.

The call for the removal of the hot tub in the Big Brother house may not result in any official action, but it reflects the impact that a celebrity’s life and death can have on their fans. Perry’s sudden passing is a reminder of the strong connections that exist between celebrities and their audiences, which can manifest in unique and sometimes unexpected ways.

This news also comes after a controversial outburst by a Big Brother contestant named Tom on November 5. Tom’s emotional outburst followed a heated argument within the divided house, during which participants were reportedly locked down for two hours before two contestants, Paul and Dylan, were unexpectedly evicted. Tom’s emotional reaction to Paul’s departure was visible, and he became agitated upon seeing other housemates laughing.