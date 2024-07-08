‘Big Brother’ Contestant Autumn Daly Arrested for Alleged Theft

Former Big Brother contestant, Autumn Daly, has been arrested on multiple charges in Texas.

According to TMZ, the Big Brother alum was arrested in Lewisville, TX last month on an outstanding warrant for theft. She was discovered at the local retail store she owns, Encore! Encore!

When asked by the police if she knew of any warrants, Autumn Daly confirmed she did. She also allegedly stated she was in the process of taking care of the warrants, but hadn’t done so. She was then arrested.

Big Brother star Autumn Daly was arrested with property theft, which was worth between $30,000 and $150,000, The incident occurred last year and she was released on a $2,500 bond.

Explaining the incident, Daly told TMZ, “It’s a retaliation attempt on the part of a former business associate who sued me in civil court and lost. It won’t stick and I’m in the process of suing them for $500K as well, so best I don’t say anything further.”

Autumn Daly made her debut on Big Brother during the hit reality TV show’s second season. A member of “The Other People,” she was the third contestant to be booted from the house after nearly three weeks with a unanimous 7-0 vote. This was after she seemingly had altercations with fellow houseguests, Mike Malin and Shannon Dragoo.

She placed 10th overall and became the 2nd member of the jury. Autumn was also the first ever houseguest to be evicted by a unanimous vote. Dr. Wil Kirby ended up winning that season.

Autumn Daly Arrest Report Surfaces as ‘Big Brother’ Live Feed Rumors Circulate

As Autumn Daly makes headlines over her arrest, Big Brother season 26 live feed gossip begins circulating.

According to CinemaBlend, the upcoming season will be unlike any other season, as a tech-inspired logo and AI references pop up.

The new season is scheduled to premiere on July 17 at 9 p.m. through CBS. The media outlet states that the houseguests will be moving in a day ahead of the premiere, which means the live feed is scheduled to start between 12 to 72 hours beforehand.

However, CinemaBlend says the feeds may go live after the first night of the premiere, but that’s not guaranteed.

Big Brother first premiered in 2000 and continues to be a very popular reality TV game show. In the show, contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000. The house is wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience.