former-nfl-player-daniel-muir-and-wife-arrested-in-connection-with-missing-son

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman, Daniel Muir was arrested alongside his wife, Kristen, after their 14-year-old son, Bryson, was discovered in their home in Logansport, Indiana on Wednesday, July 3. The teen was reportedly missing in mid-June.

According to ESPN, the Muirs’ arrests were conducted by the Indiana State Police. Daniel is facing domestic battery charges, which is a class A misdemeanor, and obstruction of justice, a felony. Kristen is also facing charges of obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, Bryson has been deemed “safe and well” and is now in the custody of the Cass County Department of Child Services. Indiana State Police’s SWAT team discovered the teen inside the couple’s home in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police grew suspicious of Daniel and Kristen Muir after Bryson’s grandmother, Cheryl Wright, called the authorities on June 16. She reported that her grandson was being abused.

“His face was battered,” Wright explained to multiple Indianapolis media outlets. “When I got him, he had a black eye and busted lip. His whole face was swollen. I can only imagine how many times he had been hit in the face for it to be like that.”

Wright also said that Bryson claimed Daniel Muir was responsible for the injuries. The concerned family member said she had picked up the teen and brought him back to her home in Cleveland, Ohio. She then called authorities when Kristen came and left with Bryson. Following Wright’s phone call, police stopped Kristen’s vehicle, only to discover that Bryson was not in it.

Daniel and Kristen Muir Backed Out of a Meeting With Investigators Before Their Son Was Found

After agreeing to meet with Indiana State Police to bring Bryson for questioning, Daniel and Kristen Muir ended up bailing on the meeting.

This caused authorities to issue a statewide Silver Alert, stating that the teen could be in “extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

Immediately after executing the warrant, Bryson, Daniel, and Kristen Muir were found in tehir home.

“With anything of this nature, we have to be well prepared, to go into the unknown,” Glass told reporters following the arrests. “Ultimately, everything went well and everybody is safe, including Bryson.”

Daniel Muir entered the NFL in 2007. He played for the Colts from 2007 to 2010 before going to the St. Louis Rams in 2010. He returned to the Colts in 2011 for one season before heading to the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets in 2012. Muir played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Oakland Raiders in 2013. He retired after that season.