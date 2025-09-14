‘Big Brother’ Alum Gets Engaged After Scary Car Crash

A Big Brother legend went from a car crash to a diamond flash, getting engaged to a “real man” after an auto accident.

Charley Uchea, 40, who gained fame on the eighth season of the U.K.’s Big Brother in 2007, recently showed off her engagement ring on Instagram. In her Instagram Story, the TV personality showcased new jewelry while lounging on a sofa in a gray robe, briefly glancing at her left hand to highlight the moment.

Uchea shared a close-up of the diamond with the caption: “A real man leads with love, protects with presence, and builds with purpose.”

Image via Instagram / Charley Uchea

“Two things I know for sure — I’m not where I used to be, and God is still leading me somewhere greater,” she added, per The Sun.

Charley Uchea has kept her future groom’s identity under wraps. (Image via Instagram / Charley Uchea)

Meanwhile, the name of this mysterious suitor remains unknown…

The ‘Big Brother’ Star’s Engagement Follows a Harrowing Car Crash

The Big Brother alum has endured a difficult few weeks after a serious car accident left her hospitalized when her vehicle was struck by a truck.

Uchea recently shared a photo on Instagram revealing the damage to her car following the accident. She also shared a video of herself in the hospital.

“Look at the damage this truck did just by hitting me, then leaves me [for] dead on the side of the road,” she explained, per The Sun.

She said the crash caused her to cancel a planned birthday trip to Hawaii on June 30. “To think we was flying to Hawaii for my bday and now I’m bed bound ’cause I can’t walk or anything,” she added. “Just in agony. Yes, I’m lucky to be alive, but this pain feels like I’m dying.”

The Big Brother star showed visible discomfort as she revealed prominent bruises on her face.

The ‘Big Brother’ star’s engagement comes weeks after she landed in the hospital. (Image via Instagram / Charley Uchea)

“Bless my nurse brushing my hair out, I can’t really use my arms atm I’m so weak,” Uchea added.

Meanwhile, fans have been buzzing about Uchea’s newfound happiness with her unnamed 43-year-old partner, whom she began dating late last year.

“Congratulations, beautiful. God bless your union,” one fan gushed, per The Sun. “So happy for you,” a second fan added.

“I know that’s right … A REAL MAN GONNA STEP!!! EVERY TIME CONGRATS QUEEN,” a third fan chimed in.