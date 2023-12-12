‘Big Bang Theory’s Kate Micucci Reveals Shocking Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci revealed that she was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. On Saturday, the actress took to TikTok from the hospital to update fans on her health scare.

Micucci captioned the post “An update on what I’ve been up to” and included the hashtags “imokay” and “solucky.” In the video, she explains she already underwent surgery to remove the cancer, which doctors thankfully detected in an early stage.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok,’” Micucci explained. “I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

“It’s pretty weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. So uh, you know, it was a surprise,” she continued. “But also I guess, also, it happens. And so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

“It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks. But then I’ll be back at it,” Micucci said, adding that she can’t wait to start painting more again.

“Why am I still talking? … ‘Cause I’m on drugs!” she joked, giving fans a thumbs up.

The video then showed Micucci walking down a hallway in her hospital gown, wheeling her IV drip and saying “Woohoo!”

“I gotta say the artwork here is pretty nice, yeah yeah,” she said.

Kate Micucci Fans Flood Actress With Love and Support

In the comments, Kate Micucci gave more details about her diagnosis. A fan asked if she had any symptoms that spurred a cancer check.

“I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high,” she replied, adding that she had high CRP levels, meaning there was “inflammation somewhere.”

The inflammation led the actress to see a preventative doctor, who completed “a few scans.” While scanning her heart, the doctor noticed a spot in her lung.

Fans flooded the comments of Kate Micucci’s post with well wishes and support for the Big Bang Theory star. Many noted their gratitude for the actress’ early diagnosis.

“I’m happy for early detection!!! Heal well,” one wrote. “Oh Goodness. I’m so very happy to hear that it was caught early and you are doing well. Get better and stronger, please. The world needs you.”