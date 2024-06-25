Bianca Censori’s Sister Angelina Spotted Hanging with Chris Brown

Bianca Censori has quickly earned notoriety. From her marriage to Kanye West to her wardrobe choices, Censori has quickly become a household name.

But as Bianca has risen to fame, naturally, so has some of her family. Most notably her sister, Angelina. Angelina was recently spotted with R&B superstar Chris Brown.

Bianca Censori’s Sister Hangs Out With Chris Brown

“Angelina Censori — one of the sisters of Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori — posted a picture of her and her mom, Alexandra Censori, hanging out with Chris Brown,” Page Six reports.

“In the Instagram snaps, which appeared to have been taken at a sporting event, the “Kiss Kiss” singer put his arm around Alexandra as the trio attempted to pose together for a picture in a sky box.”

Angelina Censori Gets Honest About Kanye West

Censori has earned notoriety since going public with Kanye West. And not in a good way. It is because of the clothing she chooses to wear. It is a decision that has earned both of them negative press;

One insider told the Daily Mail that Bianca’s family is upset with her new image and that her father wants to have a one-on-one with Kanye.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” one source told Daily Mail.

But Bianca’s sister Angelina vehemently refuted that claim.

“We all support him. We support his new album. And support his new clothes he’s dropping. It’s all just bull—-. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing’s true,” she said.

Breezy’s Concert Goes Viral Again

Chris Brown’s current tour has remained in the headlines this summer. And mostly for controversial reasons. Several production mishaps have caused a stir at his show. Most notably being suspended in the air due to a harness malfunction.

However, this time Brown has gone viral for a different reason. During a recent show set one of Brown’s dancers perches over the top of him while he lays down and begins to seductively dance.

Brown became very obviously aroused, which led to a viral moment on social media.