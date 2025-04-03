New Concerning Claim About Kanye West’s Alleged Controlling Behavior Towards Wife Bianca Censori Exposed

Kanye West is reportedly putting the brakes on Bianca Censori’s big brand deal opportunities, adding even more drama to their already allegedly shaky marriage.

The couple, amid rumors of divorce, have not been seen together publicly since their notable appearance at the Grammys in February. West was recently spotted in Japan, while Censori reportedly has stayed in Los Angeles.

Two insiders recently told The Sun that Ye’s continued refusal to let his wife engage in lucrative multi-million-dollar collaborations with international fashion brands has created significant tension in their relationship.

The Australian fashionista is said to be “very frustrated” by the veteran rapper’s resistance, as she is determined to carve out her own path and achieve substantial financial success.

“[Censori] knows she could make tons of money,” the alleged insider told the outlet. “She wants to explore opportunities as a model, brand ambassador, and a talented individual—not just someone living in the shadow of her husband. But Kanye keeps shutting her down.”

The insider reveals that Censori has the potential to earn up to $6 million annually through endorsements and various projects. However, the source claims that West has turned down every opportunity.

Another Insider Alleges Bianca Censori ‘Misses Being Active’ as Kanye West Rejects Incoming Offers

“She misses being active,” another supposed insider told The Sun. “She keeps pushing for more independence, but he always says no, and she won’t accept a deal without his approval.”

Of course, in recent months, Ye has sparked significant controversy, with his Twitter outbursts drawing attention to his support for Diddy amid allegations of sexual trafficking and anti-Semitic remarks. Per The Sun, Tech mogul Daniel Starr revealed that influential figures from various industries have formed secret WhatsApp groups to coordinate strategies in response to Ye’s contentious statements.

Needless to say, West lost endorsement deals, and with his mainstream appeal waning, Censori is allegedly frustrated with the “Gold Digger” hitmaker.

“She sees millions and millions of dollars slipping away, and that’s adding to the tension in their marriage,” an alleged insider told The Sun. “She feels frustrated because Kanye won’t let her accept these deals or build her own brand.”