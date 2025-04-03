High-Profile Lawyer Dies in Car Crash: Mario Joseph Was 62

Mario Joseph, a renowned human rights attorney in Haiti and a key figure in several high-profile cases, has passed away.

Joseph, a managing attorney at the Boston-based nonprofit Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti, died on Monday, April 1, following a car accident over the weekend, per the Associated Press.

“Mario never forgot the humble beginnings he came from. Although he won international awards and honorary degrees, he worked tirelessly every day against the injustice that afflicted too many Haitians,” Brian Concannon, the institute’s executive director, said per the AP.

He was 62.

Joseph also co-led the Bureau of International Attorneys in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, which advocated for victims of human rights abuses.

Mario Joseph Had Modest Beginnings Before Becoming One of His Country’s Most Prominent Lawyers

According to the Haitian Times, Joseph was born in 1963 in Verrettes, a small town in Haiti’s Artibonite region. He grew up in a modest rural household with limited resources but showed great potential, earning scholarships to attend École Normale Supérieure, a well-known teachers college in Haiti. He later advanced his education at the Gonaïves Law School, building on his academic success.

Joseph tirelessly advocated for dozens of political prisoners in Haitian courts and before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. In 2000, he spearheaded the prosecution of the Raboteau massacre, a landmark trial in a nation where holding high-profile politicians and officials accountable is exceedingly rare.

In April 1994, the massacre unfolded in the coastal town of Gonaïves during a demonstration supporting former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Soldiers and paramilitary forces stormed the Raboteau neighborhood, leaving more than a dozen people dead in the wake of their raid.

Haiti’s Supreme Court eventually overturned the sentences, a decision Amnesty International criticized as politically motivated, calling it a significant “setback in the fight against impunity in Haiti.”

Joseph’s law firm played a pivotal role in representing 5,000 cholera victims who held the U.N. responsible for introducing the disease, which claimed the lives of nearly 10,000 Haitians.

He also advocated for women whose children were fathered by U.N. peacekeepers, pursuing child support from the absent fathers and the United Nations.