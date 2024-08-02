bianca-censori-wears-see-through-dress-while-shopping-in-beverly-hills

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is back in the news. And as per usual it is not for good reason.

Bianca has gained a reputation for rocking very scantily clad-outfits. And they usually tote the fine line between sex appeal and flat-out indecent exposure. Censori once again turned heads with her most recent ensemble.

Bianca Censori is at it again! This afternoon, the Australian model stepped out for a solo shopping spree in Beverly Hills, turning heads in a daringly sheer dress that left little to the imagination.



Bianca Censori Rocks Barely-There Nude Dress

TMZ caught Censori out shopping in Beverley Hills on Sunday. Donning her usual barely-there look. She rocked a sheer nude dress. And with the dress almost camouflaging her skin tone, it kind of looks like she isn’t wearing any clothes.

“Kanye West’s wife was back at it again Thursday during a solo shopping trip in Beverly Hills … wearing nothing but a small sheer dress, which makes her look practically nude,” TMZ wrote.

As you can see… Bianca waltzed right into some fancy shops without a care in the world… or a bra, for that matter. And yet, she had all the confidence in the world.

Bianca’s thong is clearly visible under her see-through minidress. The only other thing covering up any semblance of skin here are her heels, and they’re super small too.”

Fan Could Cash In Big From West, Adidas Feud

Outside of his music Kanye West is still in an ongoing legal battle with sneaker giant Adidas. And one fan is about to cash in huge as a result.

Earlier this year while in Paris, West signed a physical copy of his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In the signage, West sent a clear message about his feelings toward the footwear brand: “F*** Adidas.”

That signed album is now set to hit the auction block. And the lucky recipient will have to have some extremely deep pockets. The starting bid is half a million bucks.

“A die-hard Kanye West fan is turning his beef with Adidas into serious bucks … with his album signed “F*** ADIDAS” hitting the auction block,” TMZ wrote.

“Moments in Time is putting Kanye’s expletively-signed 2010 album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” on the market — but it’s gonna cost ya big time ’cause they’re only entertaining offers north of $500,000 for this one-of-a-kind rap gem.”