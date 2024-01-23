bianca-censori-steps-out-seemingly-topless-under-see-through-raincoat

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are renowned for their unconventional fashion choices. Once again, the bold couple made heads turn in Los Angeles on Monday.

The duo were spotted donning long plastic raincoats… even though the weather was dry. The distinctive twist came when Censori — known for her edgy style — added a provocative touch to her basic blue poncho.

West, embraced his wife’s style, opting for the same Balenciaga jacket she had worn with an animal-print catsuit the previous week. While it remained unclear if he wore a shirt under the opaque coat, he paired it with baggy black sweatpants.

Censori, on the other hand, appeared to be wearing just a pair of black underwear underneath her sheer plastic jacket. It was complemented by a hood pulled up over her short hair.

Kanye Ye West and Bianca Censori is raincoats 😍 pic.twitter.com/htBNmQffh4 — Dee (@lowkydee) January 23, 2024

Bianca Censori, Kanye West Continue to Turn Heads With Outfits

Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s outing quickly went viral due to their unique fashion choices. Many people on X (formerly Twitter) noted seeing the two out in public and admitted to being confused by their choice of attire.

After their shopping expedition, the couple headed to Sunset Towers for lunch. West later shared a more modest photo of Censori on Instagram. It featured her in a long leopard-print fur coat with a massive hood, obscuring her entire face.

The couple’s fearless approach to fashion continues to captivate the attention of those online, as well as anyone who happens to spot the two out together in public.