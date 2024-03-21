bianca-censori-sports-sheer-skin-colored-bodysuit-at-porsche-dealership-with-kanye-west

Bianca Censori and her husband Kanye West were seen strutting around LA, possibly on a mission to add a Porsche to their collection. Of course, what they were shopping for takes a back seat to their usual fashion antics.

The differences between the high-profile couple’s attire were unmistakable. Censori wore a nearly sheer nude skin-tight bodysuit with a deep plunging neckline, paired with nude micro mini shorts.

BIANCA CENSORI spotted phenomenal today burn the critics 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHjlGiYegY — Ye (@ye_world_) March 21, 2024

Her hair was styled sleekly into a well-maintained bun, as she’s been doing of late. Meanwhile, Ye appeared to be wearing a black colored boxer’s sauna suit and a pair of sunglasses.

In footage posted to X (formerly Twitter), Bianca and Ye are seen stepping along the sidewalk, flagged by security personnel. At one point, a female fan squeezes between the two to nab a selfie.

West complies, giving a hint of a smile for the camera, while Censori seemed to sidestep to be out of the frame. The duo then pauses at a storefront as security waves bystanders along.

Mr&Mrs Kanye west wife Bianca censori step out….wearing a bikini braless top and a thong under wear about 13hours ago🍸🥂🍾 leaving beautiful smile🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/EGYuS4nFMN — Emmanuel Michael (@Eminent90104831) March 21, 2024

Security pleaded with onlookers to put their cameras away, which obviously didn’t happen since this is a public space. West then awkwardly gazed at his phone as Censori sheepishly stood by holding her dainty purse.

Eventually, a man in a business suit approaches West and they have an inaudible conversation as Bianca looks on. Images of Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s latest fashion offering made it’s way to social media as well.

Of course, social media was abuzz with the contrast between Ye and the Australian fashionista’s wardrobe choices.

“Why is Kanye West fully covered all the time but his wife Bianca Censori is barely clad?”, one X user wondered. However, other onlookers thought the married couple sizzled. “Kenye [sic] West and Bianca are both looking good,” a fan wrote on X.

This is the Latest in a Series of Scantily Clad Appearances by Bianca Censori

In recent weeks, Censori has been pushing boundaries with her bold fashion choices. She was spotted wearing a thong bikini while out getting an ice cream cone earlier in the week.

She also recently turned heads at the Cheesecake Factory with Kanye West, donning eye-catching neon tights paired with a stylish bandeau top.

During Paris Fashion Week last month, Bianca also pushed the envelope with daring fashion choices. One ensemble had a cropped fur coat, sheer tights, and a daring choice to go without undergarments.

Another outfit showcased a sheer dress revealing her chest. West also posted sultry photos of Bianca on social media. In a recent Instagram Stories video, Ye showcased his wife in a revealing rose pink top, white lace leggings, and matching high heels.