Bianca Censori Rocks Tiny Shorts During Denny’s Date with Kanye West

Fashionista Bianca Censori and her hubby, Kanye West, traded glam and controversy for diner food and jump scares.

It’s all true. According to TMZ, the provocative couple was recently spotted hitting up Denny’s in Westwood before checking out the hot fright flick at the moment, Weapons.

Censori brought her signature flair to the casual date, turning heads in a plunging, curve-hugging vest (sans bra, naturally), paired with barely-there shorts and sky-high heels. Her raven hair fell effortlessly, framing her figure with a playful touch, complete with chic, flirty bangs.

Yes, we know. She’s dangerously overdressed these days.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Dine at Denny’s on Rare Lunch Date pic.twitter.com/RzINNn32v3 — just emma😎 (@O61489Ogwudu) August 15, 2025

Meanwhile, her beau Ye sported his usual conservative threads. He rocked black jogging pants along with a black hooded jacket.

Of course, denizens of X weighed in on Censori and West’s latest outing.

“Get you a girl with nice big ones and likes Denny’s,” one onlooker wrote on the social media platform. “Guess I wear booty shorts to the movies too,” another user joked.

However, others were shocked that Censori, who seems to pride herself on her barely there threads, was so covered up (by her standards).

“Oh my god, she’s wearing clothes,” one X user joked. “First time seeing her decent dress out,” another onlooker added.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Famously Hit Up KFC This Time Last Year

Kanye West is infamous for his love of chain restaurants… and dragging Censori to them. Around this time last year, the Aussie model joined Ye for a date at KFC.

The scandal-loving couple was caught on CCTV grabbing fast food like any other L.A. locals, but Bianca made sure all eyes were on her. Rocking a bold, barely-there bra, she turned the mundane into a jaw-dropping moment, effortlessly stealing the spotlight. Ye wore a white hoodie with the hood up, contrasting his wife’s revealing outfit.

Image via Reddit / u/SWEET_KIWI06

Indeed, Ye’s passion for KFC runs deep.

In his 2021 track “Lord I Need You,” West reflects on his troubled relationship with his baby momma, reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. He also is sure to name check his beloved fast food chain.

“We used to do the freak like seven days a week,” Ye raps in the track. “It’s the best collab since Taco Bell and KFC, uh,” the wordsmith added.

Perhaps he’ll mention Denny’s in an upcoming tune…