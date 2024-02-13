Bianca Censori Rocks Bodysuit at Kanye West’s Super Bowl Party

The 2024 Super Bowl took place in Las Vegas last weekend. And with Sin City playing host to the coveted event, all the stars were in attendance. One of those stars was Kanye West’s new bride, Bianca Censori.

Page Six reports that the model wore a scantily clad outfit at her husband’s Super Bowl party in Las Vegas last weekend.

“Bianca Censori is never one to shy away from jaw-dropping looks and predictably pushed the envelope while celebrating husband Kanye West’s new album, “Vultures,” at a Las Vegas bash after 2024’s big game,” Page Six wrote.

“The Australian model, 29, was seen laughing and dancing in a barely-there bodysuit by Mowalola.”

Kim Kardashian Once Donned Bianca Censori’s Super Bowl Look

The outfit may look familiar to some of the day-one Kanye fans. That is because the look was once donned by his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. But Censori put her own spin on the outfit, making several alterations.

“Designer Mowalola Ogunlesi has long been a close collaborator of West’s, with the rapper and his entire family — including daughter North — having worn looks by the Nigerian-born creative,” Page Six added.

“Kim Kardashian modeled the same square-neck bodysuit with matching leather pants in 2020. West’s new wife, however, opted not to cover up in any way, wearing the thong one-piece without pants and showing off the major cutouts on the side.”

Initial Doubt Surrounded Kanye’s New Album

Kanye and Ty $’s new album “Vultures” hit the shelves last Friday. But before its release, there was a lot of doubt on how accessible the new project would be to fans.

“The first installment of Ye and Ty$’s “Vultures” is finally expected to drop— although, it remains to be seen whether it’ll actually hit mainstream streaming services,” TMZ wrote.

Kanye’s previous album “Donda” was available on all of the main streaming platforms. But TMZ says that because Kanye has struggled to find distribution there was uncertainty on if the album would be available on major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

“Ye’s had a hard time finding distribution lately — so it’s unclear who people are gonna listen to this,” TMZ added.