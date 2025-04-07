bianca-censori-slights-kim-kardashian-amid-kanye-west-split

Just after her alleged split with Kanye West made headlines, Bianca Censori allegedly ignored any contact Kim Kardashian attempted.

A source close to the situation told Page Six, Censori hasn’t made any effort to respond to Kardashian. However, the move didn’t bother the reality TV star.

“Bianca ignored Kim,” the source said. “But it was still important to let her know she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to.”

The insider then said that Kim Kardashian reached out to Bianca Censori following the breakup. The move was to “show her support and let Bianca know she’s there to talk if he needs.”

“Kim feels like she’s the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through,” the source continued.

Kardashian has a different situation from Censori. The Kardashian star shares four children with West.

Rumors started circulating about West and Censori’s split following the Grammys red carpet debacle and the anti-semitic rants.

Kanye West Confirms Split From Bianca Censori in New Song

Meanwhile, Kanye West confirmed his split from Bianca Censori in a new single titled “BIANCA.”

“My baby she ran away,” he sings. “But first she tried to get me committed/Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick, I just do not get it.”

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted,” he declared. “Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep/I really don’t know where she’s at.”

Sources previously shared with The Daily Mail Censori had verbally agreed to receive a $5 million settlement as part of the split. The estranged couple got married in December 2022.



