Bianca Censori’s Former Boss Reveals How She Caught Kanye West’s Attention

As Bianca Censori continues to dominate headlines over her fashion choices, an interview featuring her former boss speaking out about her marriage to Kanye West has recently resurfaced.

Joe Toscano, Censori’s former boss at DP_Toscano Architects, admitted to The Sunday Herald in January 2023 that he was surprised when she left to go work for West’s brand, Yeezy in 2020.

He was also surprised when he found out Bianca Censori married Kanye West at the end of 2022. However, he did insist he was only surprised about the marriage because of her age.

“It was surprising because she was still so young in the profession,” Toscano said. “It was only the fact that it had happened so quickly and so soon, not because I didn’t think she had the skills to do it.”

Toscano also couldn’t help but praise Bianca Censori for her talent in the architect world, but also for attracting Kanye West’s attention.

“It’s pretty amazing to get into that behemoth of an organization at such a young age,” Toscano pointed out. “She obviously made an impression on Kanye West and she made that impression because she’s actually very talented.”

Bianca Censori worked for Toscano for three years before joining Kanye West at Yeezy. Toscano said he first met Censori when she was invited to judge her work for an architecture course.

Toscano predicted Censori would “make a mark” in the architectural world. “ I was impressed by her,” he explained. “Not just her work, but also with her confidence in what she wanted to do as a designer, and she had a very engaging personality as well.”

Before Meeting Kanye West, Bianca Censori Started Her Own Fashion Business, Nylons

Along with her strong interest in architecture, Bianca Censori once said she was interested in fashion. This was even before she met her husband Kanye.

In 2016, Censori shared she had started her own fashion business, Nylons, when she was in high school.

“I started playing around with mesh,” she told i-D, per The Sunday Herald. “Then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers. I started selling those and from there it slowly kept growing.”

Once she became an architect, Censori said she still wanted some sort of creative outlet. “I kept making jewelry as something to do on the side,” she said. “And it grew into a business.”

Bianca Censori then revealed she was juggling her fashion work with school. “I get pressure from stockists about when I’m releasing my next range,” she noted. “And it’s like, ‘I have five assignments due!’”