Bianca Censori Dreamed of Fame Years Before Kanye West Romance, Ex-Boyfriend Reveals

Bianca Censori’s ex-boyfriend is opening up about the Australian fashionista’s life before tying the knot with Kayne West.

Nick Forgiane and Bianca were in a relationship for six years before she went on to marry the veteran rapper. Both hailing from Australia, they first crossed paths in 2007 as teenagers, embarking on a romantic journey together when they turned 21, seven years after their initial meeting.

In January 2023, Bianca Censori married the 46-year-old West merely two months following the finalization of his divorce from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Of course, Kim and Kanye have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

On Sydney’s Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa, Nick candidly discussed his past relationship with his ex-girlfriend. He shared his perspective on her new relationship with the rapper and mogul and her ambitions for fame.

“Bianca has always been bigger than Melbourne and we both knew this,” Forgiane explained. “One time we traveled to America and she told me she would live there one day.”

“The girl is extremely talented and took the leap to go chase her dream of being a famous architect, which she’s achieved,” he added.

Bianca Censori’s Ex Gives Kanye West His Blessing

As far as he’s concerned, Bianca Censori and Kayne West have his blessing. “Of course, I support them. If Bianca is happy with Kanye, I am happy for her.”

“She has always been supportive of my relationships,” Forgiane continued. “I wish them the best and hope it’s a modern-day love story.”

Nick also revealed that Censori never seemed to be a fan of Kanye. Nonetheless, he possessed videos of Bianca joyfully dancing to Kanye’s 2018 hit with Lil Pump, “I Love It.”

Bianca gained overnight fame following her romance with Kanye. She also became integrated into his family, including with ex Kim, and is often seen with their eldest child, North. She worked for Yeezy since November 2020 before marrying Kanye.

Meanwhile, Bianca’s ex still features photos with Bianca on his Instagram. A series of images capture their visit to New York City’s Times Square in 2015, along with their attendance at the Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival Oaks Day in both 2017 and 2018. Additionally, they are depicted enjoying getaways to locales such as Byron Bay. Another photo highlights Bianca’s playful nature as she humorously poses with her feet on her face at the Rainbow Serpent Festival.