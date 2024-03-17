Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Posts First Photo

Viral Dr. Phil alum and prolific “Hi Bich” wordsmith Bhad Bhabie gave birth to her first child, a good baby girl.

Late on Thursday night, the rapper, born Danielle Bregoli, posted a photo on her Instagram Story, revealing her newborn daughter sporting a small hospital hat. The black-and-white picture didn’t show the baby’s face or provide any further details.

Bhad Bhabie / Instagram

In December, the 20-year-old former Dr. Phil guest announced her pregnancy by posting a mirror selfie flaunting her baby bump on Instagram.

Following this, she shared pictures of herself posing on a soccer field, proudly displaying her belly, and on a motorcycle with pink smoke to unveil the baby’s gender.

Bhad Bhabie appears to be romantically involved with the rapper Le Vaughn, who seems the likely baby daddy. Danielle recently scrubbed her Instagram profile and has only recently resumed posting. Among her latest posts is a birthday dedication to Le Vaughn.

On November 11, 2023, she uploaded a picture of them at a basketball game, showing his hand gently placed on her knee. In the caption, she affectionately wrote, “Happy birthday, baby,” tagging her boyfriend. Le Vaughn, in turn, has also shared images featuring Danielle on his own profile.

Bhad Bhabie Sports Ink in Honor of Her Baby Daddy

TMZ reported last April that Danielle and Le Vaughn tattooed each other’s names on their bodies.

The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper had “Le Vaughn” in elegant red cursive on her chest, along with “1111,” possibly symbolizing his birthday. On the other hand, Le Vaughn chose to have “Danielle Marie” inked on his neck in black cursive script.

The rapper revealed her pregnancy through mirror selfies shared on Instagram on December 1st. Bhad Bhabie sported gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt that accentuated her baby bump.

Less than two weeks later, on December 12, she revealed she was expecting a baby girl in a photo from a campaign for Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan. The picture featured Danielle on a motorcycle in purple sparkling pants and a matching crop top, proudly showing her baby bump as pink smoke rose from the exhaust pipe.

Bhad Bhabie catapulted to stardom following a notable appearance alongside her mother on Dr. Phil in 2016. The then-13-year-old shot to fame after coining the now-famous phrase, “Catch me outside, how about that?” during the show.

She ventured into the music scene in 2017, achieving platinum status for two singles – “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops.”