Beyoncé Officially Announces New Album ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé is officially back in album mode. During the Super Bowl, she announced that Act II of her highly acclaimed Renaissance series would be dropping on March 29.

Although the first act of her Renaissance series appeared to be untitled, she has officially revealed a name for the second act. The album will be appropriately named Cowboy Carter.

In the upcoming release, the Grammy-winning artist pays homage to country music.

Prince Jackson Gives High Praise to Beyoncé

Michael Jackson is arguably the greatest artist of all time. A testament to that is just how relevant his music remains to this day. Several artists have sampled the “King of Pop” in their music. Michael Jackson’s son Prince recently interviewed with Brandon “Scoop” Robinson. Jackson’s heir told Robinson he would be interested in Beyonce being the next artist to sample his dad’s work.

“When it comes to sampling, I enjoy hearing my dad’s music in current artists’ songs. They take such a different take on such an iconic beat or an iconic song or lyrics or something like that. I mean, certainly, there’s a lot of people I would love to see my dad’s songs a part of,” Jackson said.

“I’d put Beyonce up there — I know she does an AWESOME tribute to my family and my father in her concert performances”

Jay-Z Slams Grammys for Album of the Year Snub

Act one of the Renaissance series tipped the scales in a way the music industry hasn’t seen in some time. But still, the Houston artist hasn’t won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Her husband, Jay-Z, was quick to come to her defense at the 2024 Grammys. While accepting the Dr Dre Global Impact Award, he slammed the committee for never choosing his wife for the award.

“We love y’all. We want y’all to get it right. I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work,” he said.

“Even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys… never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.”