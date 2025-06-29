Beyoncé Forced to Pause Texas Show Due to Terrifying Car Prop Malfunction

Music icon Beyoncé was forced to pause her Houston, Texas, performance due to a terrifying car prop malfunction.

Videos by Suggest

According to The New York Times, the incident occurred on June 28 while Beyoncé was performing her hit song “16 Carriages” from a red convertible prop that was suspended high above the audience. The entire moment was caught on video.

In the clip, Beyoncé is seen singing the song as the car prop slants in the air over the crowd. “Stop. Stop, stop, stop, stop,” she calmly announced as she paused the show. The crowd is also heard calling for the pop star to be brought down to the ground.

The singer, who was wearing a cowboy hat with an American flag by her side, received cheers of relief when she was safely on the ground. Once back onstage, Beyoncé declared, “If I ever fall, I know y’all would catch me.”

Although The New York Times reported that it remains unclear what led to the car prop mishap, Beyoncé’s management team issued a statement about the incident. “Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium and see her fans up close, to tilt,” the statement reads. “She was quickly lowered, and no one was injured. The show continued without incident.”

Beyoncé’s Houston, Texas, performance was the first of two shows this weekend at the NRG Stadium. It is part of her international Cowboy Carter Tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles this past April.

Following Houston, Beyoncé will head to Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park for two shows on July 4 and 7. She will wrap up the tour with two final performances at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 10 and 11.

Beyoncé Recently Reflected on ‘Breaking Down Barriers’ With Her ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Beyoncé said she is “breaking down barriers” with her Cowboy Carter album.

“When you are breaking down barriers, not everyone is ready and open for a shift,” she explained. “But when I see Shaboozey tearing the charts up and all the beautiful female country singers flying to new heights, inspiring the world, that is exactly what motivates me.”

She also noted, “There was a time in my life when charts and sales excited and motivated me. Once you have challenged yourself and poured every ounce of your life, your pain, your growth, and your dreams into your art, it’s impossible to go backward. I’m very grateful and humbled for the extraordinary success of the new album.”

Beyoncé went on to add that she is honored to introduce others to the roots of so many genres. “I’m so thrilled that my fans trusted me.”

“The music industry gatekeepers are not happy about the idea of bending genres,” she added. “Especially coming from a Black artist and definitely not a woman.”