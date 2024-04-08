June Carter Cash’s Daughter Explains Why She Defended Beyoncé’s Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé released Act Two of her Renaissance series on March 29. The second act of her critically acclaimed album pays homage to her roots in the country genre. However many have shown disdain about her trying her hand with country music. But legendary country music singer June Carter Cash’s daughter, Carlen, recently defended the Grammy Winners choice.

“As a Carter Girl myself and coming from a long line of Carter Girls, I’m moved to ask why anyone would treat a Carter this way?” Carlene said.

“She is an incredibly talented and creative woman who obviously wanted to do this because she likes country music. In my book, she’s one of us Carter women, and we have always pushed the boundaries by trying whatever music we felt in our hearts and taking spirit-driven risks.”

Beyoncé Gets High Praise From Fellow Carter

Everything that Beyoncé has touched throughout her career has seemingly turned into gold. So most would assume that this time around would be no different. But not everyone is thrilled about her transition into country music.

“I am here to let Beyoncé and all those nay-sayers know that I admire and love her and all she does,” Carlene continued.

“I am delighted to know that Carter spunk is in her just like it’s been through nearly 100 years of us Carters choosing to follow our hearts, hearts that are filled with love not just for country music but for all kinds of music. Here’s a warm welcome to the Carter Girl Club! It’s only a matter of time before those nay-sayers become Bey sayers.”

Jay-Z Slams Grammys Over Wife’s Snub

Act one of the Renaissance series tipped the scales in a way the music industry hasn’t seen in some time. But still, the Houston artist hasn’t won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Her husband, Jay-Z, was quick to come to her defense at the 2024 Grammys. While accepting the Dr Dre Global Impact Award, he slammed the committee for never choosing his wife for the award.

“We love y’all. We want y’all to get it right. I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your metrics, that doesn’t work,” he said.

“Even by your metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys… never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.”