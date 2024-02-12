Beyoncé Debuts Country Songs After Rocking Cowboy Outfit at 2024 Grammys

One week after appearing in the country ensemble at the 2024 Grammys, Beyoncé officially entered her country era with the release of two singles Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages.

According to PEOPLE, the new singles are part of Beyoncé’s country-inspired album Renaissance: Act II. The songs were announced after the pop icon hinted new music was coming during her Super Bowl ad for Verizon. “They ready, drop the new music,” she said in the ad.

Billboard also reported that Knowles previously showed off her country music talents in 2016 with her track Daddy Lessons. The track featured country group The Chicks on its promotional remix. Although the single was submitted for inclusion in the country category for the Grammys, it was ultimately rejected by The Recording Academy’s Country Music Committee.

Beyoncé released Renaissance in July 2022. She stated that the album was an “Act 1” to her fans in an open letter, noting it was a three-act project.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote.“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

She then declared, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Beyoncé Fans Share Their Reaction to Her New Country Singles on Social Media

Following the release of Beyoncé’s two country music songs, fans quickly lost it and shared their excitement on social media platforms.

“Pls tell the Verizon guy the internet broke,” Target stated in the comment section.

Another fan also pointed out the Grammys outfit and its link to the new songs. “Is that why she wore that white hat at the Grammy’s. Momma B stay working . She going back on tour.”

A fellow Bey fan couldn’t believe the range of talent the pop icon truly has. “I hate you [in a good way] because you continue to break barriers, continue to push the boundaries, and continue to inspire. Now get that best country album Grammy! Let’s go!”

A few followers suggested which genre Bey would be exploring for Renaissance: Act III. The suggested genre was rock. “Thank you for taking Black people’s music back,” a follower added.

Along with releasing the two singles, Beyoncé will be releasing Renaissance: Act II on March 29. However, Bey didn’t reveal the full list of the album’s tracks.