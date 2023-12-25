Beyonce’s Childhood Home Catches Fire Christmas Morning

Beyonce’s childhood home located in Houston, Texas reportedly caught on fire in the early hours of Christmas Day.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the singing icon’s former home at 2414 Rosedale went up in flames shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 25. Knowles had lived in the home from birth up to when she was around five years old.

The Houston Fire Department reportedly responded to the emergency at the two-story brick home within three to five minutes to discover flames on the second floor. “We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” the Houston Fire Department District’s Chief Justin Barnes revealed to the media outlet.

Officials also said that there were no injuries during the fire. The owners of the home safely self-evacuated.

The media outlet further revealed that Beyonce’s childhood home is in the historic Riverside Terrace neighborhood. It was built in 1946. The fire comes just months after Beyonce was seen taking pictures at her two childhood homes. The first being the Riverside Terrace home and the second on Highway 288. She was in Houston for two sold-hour performances of her Renaissance World Tour.

Beyonce’s Riverside Terrace home was put on the market for $500,000 in 2018. It was sold in 2019 for $450,000. The residential structure has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It was also completely updated.

Brad Upshaw of The Upshaw Group spoke to Good Morning America about the sale and how excited his team was to be a part of the sale. “So [Beyonce] would’ve been about 5 months old,” he also explained. “They lived there until she was about five [years old], so this was an early childhood home.”

Beyonce Talks About How Much She Loves Houston

In a 2019 “Visit Houston” post, Beyonce had nothing but praise for her hometown of Houston, Texas.

“Gowing up in Houston was fun,” she gushed. “We always had a huge backyard to play in. My mom allowed my friends to come over all the time; it was like a continuous slumber party at our house. I spent my summers going to AstroWorld, SplashTown, Ms. Darlett’s dance class, and showcases. I had a great childhood in Houston!”

Beyonce also said that when she visits Houston, she goes straight to her mom’s house to eat some home-cooked food. “ I love to go to my church St. John’s on West Gray and go up to my management company Music World Entertainment.”

In regards to how she describes Houston to friends who have never been there, Beyonce then added she first tells them that, no, it’s not like the country films everyone sees on TV. “I like to describe Houston as a great place to raise a family. You get nice southern people with a city atmosphere. You can buy a great home in a price range to fit your income.”

“The great thing is, whether you or your children are into arts, sports, music, business, etc., there is a place for you to grow into and learn all of those things right here in Houston.”