Bethanny Frankel Says It’s ‘Upsetting’ To See Kids, Elderly In Masks: It ‘Breaks Me’

Reality TV icon Bethanny Frankel took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the fact that the world was still wearing masks and how sad that makes her. The problem is, it was taken out of context and misunderstood by a great many people. Please allow us to explain what she meant in a way that may be clearer to some. She was by no means condemning the wearing of masks. She was simply pointing out that she was sad this epidemic was still going on, which many people can definitely agree with.

Choose Your Words Wisely

In a time of over-sensitivity, people in the public eye sometimes need to think more carefully about how they word and present certain opinions. Frankel took to Twitter to share her feelings about the current state of the world, as you can see below:

I’ve distributed 20 m in PPE to all 50 states. I was early in commenting on designer masks vs K95 as protection. I’m cool w my level of interaction in the mask space. And yes, I’m still SAD to see a world where people are in masks. If that’s wrong, I don’t want to be right. https://t.co/s8R2zKZtJm — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 6, 2022

A quick gaze at the responses will show you how the public sphere took to her post. While it may have seemed to some she was judging mask wearers negatively, she wasn’t. She was simply pointing out how sad it made her that we all (children and elderly especially) still need to wear them, years after this pandemic first presented itself.

Mask Facts

Whether you are annoyed or slightly inconvenienced by them, masks save lives right now. This is an undisputed fact of modern life. The truth is, we are not out of the woods when it comes to Covid, and it doesn’t look like we will be anytime soon. The CDC has made it very clear how it feels about mask usage, and how much it can help to prevent the spread of Covid and its many mutations.

Frankel was not condemning mask usage. She was simply expressing her sadness at how little has changed since the start of the pandemic, though perhaps she could have worded it a bit better, but we do agree, it’s disheartening to be over two years into this thing with no sign of respite.