This Best Selling Amazon Midi Skirt Is The Perfect Seasonal Transition Piece (And It Has Pockets!)

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

The weather transition from summer to fall can turn the simple act of picking out an outfit into an anxiety-inducing activity. To prepare for cool, crisp mornings that give way to sunny and warm afternoons—which quickly turn back into cool evenings—layering is an essential wardrobe strategy. And to do this effectively, you’ve gotta have the right pieces.

We found a great skirt for this weather transition, and it happens to be an Amazon best-seller with thousands of five-star reviews. Shoppers note that it’s lightweight and comfortable, and it comes in a number of different colors and patterns.

RELATED: Amazon’s Best Selling Dress Is The Perfect Summer-To-Fall Transition Piece

This versatile midi-skirt can be worn with sandals and a t-shirt or layered with tights and ankle boots for those cooler fall days. Like we said, it can make for a fantastic seasonal transition piece—and it has pockets!

EXLURA’s high-waist midi skirt is a super cute piece that is a top seller on Amazon. It’s available in 17 different colors/patterns, and in sizes small (2/4) through 2XL (16/18). Depending on your height and the size you purchase, this skirt can be worn as a maxi or midi.

The color options include black, mustard, white, pink, and blue, and the pattern options range from animal print to floral to polka dot.

The flowy EXLURA skirt has an A-line shape with pleats, an elegant frill hem, an elastic waistband, and two pockets—big enough to hold your phone and keys. It can be dressed up for date night, a special event, or a holiday party. Or, you can easily dress it down for casual outings.

While it’s gotten thousands of positive reviews, it is important to note some potential drawbacks. The skirt is made from polyester, which while it aids in its affordability, it’s also not the highest quality fabric out there. This synthetic fabric isn’t always the most comfortable for those with sensitive skin as it can be coarser than natural fabric depending on the manufacturing process. Additionally, some shoppers noted the fabric is on the thin side, so for extra coverage, you may want to consider a slip.

That said, over 9,600 shoppers rated the EXLURA midi skirt five stars.

“I was looking for a new work look and this skirt fit the bill. It’s fun and flattering! I didn’t realize it had pockets until the skirt came in! Love it and am considering buying another,” shared one happy customer.

Another raved, “This is such a great skirt! No wrinkles—just folded it, packed it in my bag for vacation and it was beautiful. Very becoming. Great buy for the money.”

So, if you’re in the market to refresh your fall wardrobe a bit, the EXLURA midi skirt may just be what you’ve been looking for.

More From Suggest