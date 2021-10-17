Benedict Cumberbatch’s Net Worth: The Humanitarian The World Deserves

Benedict Cumberbatch holds a busy schedule by starring in films, being an active philanthropist, and expanding his real estate ventures. His sweet spot is cleverly portraying unique characters with witty charisma. Certainly, he leaves viewers mystified and captivated by his ever-changing performances. Since 2010, he’s starred in 33 films, plus an assortment of work in TV mini-series, video shorts, and video games.

With an impressive credit list full of big-name productions, we’ve all wondered how much he’s earning and what’s Cumberbatch’s net worth. Make sure to check out his car collection too!

His Impressive Claims To Fame

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Cumberbatch’s acting career began with an assortment of TV movies and mini-series, even portraying Stephen Hawking in the TV mini-series documentary Hawking in 2004. His big-screen appearances began with films like Atonement in 2007 and The Other Boleyn Girl in 2008.

One of Cumberbatch’s breakout performances was as Sherlock Holmes in 2010. The New York Times called Cumberbatch’s adaptation of the beloved detective’s tale as, “the hero who [is] freakishly smart and oddly talented.” As a result, Primetime Emmy Awards nominated him for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Sherlock in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

2013 started off with Cumberbatch encompassing the villain Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness. The performance earned him nominations for Best Villain and Favorite Character at the 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards.

Meanwhile, his 2013 role as Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate became controversial. Assange sent Cumberbatch a 10-page email urging the actor not to make the movie surrounding the events of the WikiLeaks debacle in 2010. Despite Assange warning, Cumberbatch moved forward with the project as planned.

After that, Cumberbatch explained to Assange that “this film is going to explore what you achieved, what brought you to the world’s attention, in a way that I think is nothing but positive….I want to give as much complexity and understanding of you as I can.” In the end, the meticulously crafted performance received high praise.

Cumberbatch’s role as Marvel’s intriguing and comical Dr. Stephen Strange made his first appearance in the 2016 film Doctor Strange. His character has dipped into a handful of Marvel storylines, as well. Doctor Strange appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, two Avengers films, and the third installment of the Spider-Man films, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Cumberbatch Donates To Many Charities

(Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)

Much of Benedict Cumberbatch’s charitable work focuses on children’s needs. For example, a handful of his charitable works include organizations like Cancer Research UK, The Children’s Defense Fund, The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Save the Children, and Small Steps Project.

Additionally, Cumberbatch is an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust. The organization’s goal is to help young people in the U.K. that come from varying troubled pasts. They work with the youth to build their confidence and skills to begin new careers.

Notably, Cumberbatch dedicates his birthday regularly to encourage fans to donate to the charity, sharing encouraging words on the website: “A key ingredient to anyone’s self-confidence and personal success is the support and guidance that comes from having a role model. I also know that many young people don’t have such opportunities…. It’s a vicious cycle. That’s why I’m a Prince’s Trust Ambassador – believing every young person deserves a chance in life is a vision we both share.”

Awarded Charitable Works

(Photo by Anthony Devlin – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Benedict Cumberbatch received the Commander of the British Empire award in November 2015. Queen Elizabeth II honored him for his work in performing arts and philanthropic involvement.

Before he received the award, he had been using his acting platform to reach out to the community for donations to help Syrian refugees. In September 2015, TIME reported on Cumberbatch’s outspokenness concerning the disapproval of the British government’s involvement in the Syrian refugee crisis.

He then partnered with musical group Crowded House to release the charity single “Help is Coming.” The proceeds from the single were given to Save the Children. In all, it was reported that Cumberbatch helped raised more than $227,000 for donations to Save the Children.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Net Worth

(Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

How has Cumberbatch’s long-standing career contributed to and built his net worth? Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Cumberbatch’s net worth is around $40 million. For his collective Marvel movie appearances, Mirror reported that Cumberbatch has earned $5 million. These include appearances in Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Additionally, his continued performances in Sherlock Holmes surely produced a pretty penny.

Living His Lavish International Lifestyle

With his international traveling work, it’s no surprise that Cumberbatch owns not one but two beautiful homes.

With 14,000 square feet, seven bedrooms, and extensive features for home entertainment, Cumberbatch calls home a $12.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. Celebrity status residents are common in this area. Additionally, Cumberbatch owns a home in north London that he purchased for around $3.1 million in 2018.

As many celebrities do, Cumberbatch has also gathered an exquisite car collection with his high net worth. The collection is said to have included a Jaguar F-Type, Jaguar XJ, and Mercedes S Class (via The Sun).