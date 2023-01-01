Ben Shapiro Net Worth 2023: How Much The Conservative Political Commentator Really Makes

Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt.

What can we tell you about Ben Shapiro? He has a fundamental lack of knowledge about women’s bodies, he makes weird comments about his sister, and he’s not afraid to have temper tantrums on live TV.

He’s also filthy rich. The ultra-conservative political commentator has reaped a fortune by appealing to one side of a very polarized nation. And like him or not, he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Find out Ben Shapiro’s net worth and how exactly he amassed his fortune.

Ben Shapiro Co-Founded ‘The Daily Wire’ In 2015

Shapiro is something of a wunderkind. He graduated from high school at 16, earned a political science degree from UCLA at 20, and finished Harvard Law School with honors at 23.

But his smarts didn’t mean he wasn’t obnoxious. In 2012, Shapiro was the editor-at-large for the far-right website Breitbart News. Topics for his columns include “Fascist American Universities 2016,” and “If You Care About Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment, You’re a Dumb Schmuck.”

He also took his political views to Southern California airwaves, co-hosting KRLA’s conservative radio show The Morning Answer.

In 2015 Shapiro co-founded his own website and media company, The Daily Wire, with business partner Jeremy Boreing. By 2018 it was the top far-right publisher on Facebook. The Daily Wire also spawned a number of podcasts, including the popular The Ben Shapiro Show.

(Ben Shapiro/YouTube)

NewsGuard, which provides trust ratings for news sources, fired warning shots about The Daily Wire‘s hidden agenda in 2020. An in-depth report concluded with the following:

“Because the Daily Wire has regularly misstated and distorted facts in stories and headlines to advance its views and politicians financed by the website’s owners, NewsGuard has determined that Daily Wire does not gather and present information responsibly and fails to avoid deceptive headlines.”

The harsh assessment hasn’t stopped people from relying on Shapiro and company for news. In December 2020, The Daily Wire’s CEOs Boreing and Caleb Robinson revealed that they were relocating headquarters from Los Angeles to Nashville. It was a sign that they were in it for the long haul. Shapiro cited California’s “bad governance” for the move.

We've been asked over and over and over again when we would leave California. The answer: now. See you in Nashville, gang! https://t.co/CP0ZErmSEM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 16, 2020

Oddly enough, even this seemingly innocuous announcement was misleading. Shapiro has said on his own podcast that he and his family live in Florida.

Wherever he is actually taping his rants, people are listening. Shapiro has 3.16 million YouTube subscribers, and The Daily Wire grossed $65 million in revenue in 2020. In November 2020, Vulture Magazine estimated that The Ben Shapiro Show has “well above a million unique US monthly listeners a month at the very least.”

His Many Books And Public Appearances

Shapiro’s fame isn’t limited to screens and speakers. He is also the author of 16 books.

His first, Brainwashed: How Universities Indoctrinate America’s Youth, was published when he was just 21. The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great, released in 2019, led to an infamous meltdown in which he stormed off the set of a BBC interview.

Shapiro also visits college campuses for speaking engagements—but only if they’re willing to meet certain criteria. For instance, Young America’s Foundation, which arranges his public appearances, requires that every aspect of an event (ticket announcements, promos, etc.) is pre-approved by YAF.

What Is Ben Shapiro’s Net Worth?

Ben Shapiro has an estimated net worth of $20 to $25 million. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that he makes $500,000 per month in revenue from his website and social media accounts.

It’s an entirely reasonable figure, considering what we know about his lifestyle. For instance, he paid $1.7 million for his California home in 2015; when he listed it in 2020, it was for a potential $1.2 million profit.

He also commands $50,000 in speaking fees per event. Meanwhile, event hosts have been known to spend six figures out of their own pockets to provide security for their guests.

There’s no word on how much he makes via book sales, but it’s probably not chump change. Multiple titles have earned a spot on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

Finally, consider The Daily Wire’s move to Tennessee, as well as Shapiro’s relocation to Florida. Both states have no income tax, which means he and the company he founded will further benefit from their already fat paychecks.