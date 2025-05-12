Ben Affleck Upset Over Ana De Armas’ Relationship With Tom Cruise, Report Claims

Ben Affleck is reportedly kicking rocks as rumors swirl about Tom Cruise making a move on an actress he used to date.

Indeed, Affleck reportedly dated Ana De Armas from March 2020 to January 2021. Recently, De Armas has been seen out and about with Cruise.

Reportedly, the Knives Out star unceremoniously dumped Affleck, so seeing her living her best life with Cruise allegedly is making Affleck green with envy.

“Ben is kind of [a] jealous [type], yup,” an alleged insider told the Daily Mail. “He really liked Ana a lot, and then she walked away and left him sad. So to see her happy with his friend is kind of weird for him.”

Cruise has been spotted out with Affleck’s ex, Ana De Armas, multiple times recently. (Photos by Mike Coppola/WireImage and Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The insider also told the outlet that Affleck’s friends have been joking he should get back at Cruise by dating his ex, Katie Holmes—who, conveniently, seems to be single.

However, Affleck resides in Los Angeles, while Holmes is based in New York City, making a relationship a tough prospect.

The Insider Claims Affleck is Jealous of Cruise Over More Than Him Possibly Moving In On His Ex…

Meanwhile, Affleck isn’t just green over Cruise cozying up to his ex—he’s also reportedly got a dash of envy for Cruise’s action-packed career that’s made him a mega-rich, real-life stunt machine.

“I think every working actor in Hollywood is jealous of Tom’s success, and Ben is not any different,” the insider reasoned.

That said, Affleck, 52, looks up to Cruise, 62, for his longevity in Hollywood.

“But Ben is also happy for Tom,” the alleged insider detailed. “I mean, he admires that a colleague in his sixties is still going hard on the big screen. Ben hopes to be so lucky one day.”

This isn’t the first time Cruise has crossed paths with one of Affleck’s former flames. Affleck dated Gwyneth Paltrow on and off between 1997 and 2000, while Cruise shared a kiss with her in the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember.

It seems Paltrow was impressed with Cruise’s make-out skills, surely to Affleck’s chagrin.

“I did a little cameo once at the beginning of Austin Powers 3, I think it was. I got to make out with Tom Cruise. He was an amazing kisser!” she gushed per The Daily Mail.

Oh, behave!

Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before Cruise zeroes in on Affleck’s other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner…